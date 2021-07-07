Mom’s miracle! Sadie Robertson described her daughter Honey’s “chaotic” birth nearly two months after the infant’s arrival.

When the Duck Dynasty alum, 24, was told by her doctor that she had “one more push” left before welcoming her baby girl, “everything [got] crazy,” the former reality star said on the Wednesday, July 7, episode of her “Whoa! That’s Good” podcast.

“All of a sudden I was pushed down on the bed, they pushed my mom, [Korie Robertson], out of the way and every nurse in the room was just over me, and they were pulling my legs and pushing my stomach as hard as they could,” the Louisiana native recalled. “I thought they cut me open because of how painful it was when they pressed on my stomach. Now I know they were pressing my pelvis bone to get her out because what happened was Honey got stuck. Her shoulder got stuck.”

The Finding Freedom author noted that this was a “really rare” occurrence, which her nurse called “the scariest thing that can happen in a vaginal delivery.” Since the little one’s shoulder was “clamping the umbilical cord,” she could not get air.

“In that moment, every second counts and they couldn’t get her out for two minutes and 10 seconds,” Robertson explained. “This really was very scary and really dangerous. I knew something was wrong because of the pain, and the doctor [had] just told me, ‘Next push, she’s here.'”

Honey’s knee subsequently got stuck. The new mom went on to say that once her daughter emerged, Honey’s recovery was “crazy.”

“The nurses said she really should not have been breathing on her own. They were about to take her to the NICU,” Robertson said, gushing about her daughter’s “screams” in the delivery room. “Her shoulder wasn’t even broken, and they tried to break it to get her out. It was supposed to be, but it wasn’t. The nurses came and they were like, ‘It has to be dislocated.’ It wasn’t even dislocated. They had three doctors check her shoulder because they were in disbelief. She never had to have any other care because she was so strong.”

The Live Fearless author and husband Christian Huff announced their first child’s arrival in May. “We saw a million little miracles yesterday – the best one being this girl right here… Honey,” Robertson captioned her Instagram reveal. “The pure goodness of God. Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness. 5.11.21.”

The new dad, 23, added in a post of his own: “Welcome to the world sweet honey girl.”