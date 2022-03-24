Proud of her postpartum progress! Sadie Robertson flexed for a mirror selfie 10 months after daughter Honey’s birth.

The Duck Dynasty alum, 24, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 23, that she did not “bounce back” after daughter Honey’s May 2021 birth, explaining that her “significant” body changes took “time and hard work.”

The actress, who posed in a pink crop top and black leggings in the photo, went on to write, “We have a culture where we get to see the outcome of things but rarely the process. … Most things in life are just a process, and we all have to be brave enough to start the things we are scared to start! Working out has the word work in it for a reason. The definition of work is — ‘activity involving mental or physical effort done in order to achieve a purpose or result.’”

While the Louisiana native didn’t initially think that she could be “super into fitness” as a busy mom, she began working out two mornings a week. “The rest of the days, I’ll just be active by being a mom, going on walks, or playing tennis,” the former reality star explained.

The Live Original author’s sister Rebecca Robertson commented on the social media upload with a heart emoji, while her mom, Korie Robertson, added, “So good!”

After the “Whoa That’s Good” podcast host gave birth to her and husband Christian Huff‘s baby girl last year, an Instagram troll accused her of glorifying post-baby snapbacks.

“Bragging … is certainly not my intent,” the Who Are You Following? author wrote via Instagram Stories in August 2021. “Ladies, I just want to challenge you not to become insecure because of what someone else chooses to or not to post. Our confidence should not be found on the measure of how good or bad someone else is doing.”

Sadie has continued to be candid with her Instagram followers about her postpartum journey since becoming a parent, from her “extreme” anxiety struggles to her breast-feeding issues.

The Live on Purpose author “genuinely tried so hard” to nurse, she exclusively told Us Weekly in January, adding, “everyone is very opinionated on breast-feeding” and she understands that “it does provide” benefits.

“Making that decision [not to] was a really great decision, and Honey is happy and healthy,” the new mom said of her 10-month-old at the time. “I’m happy and healthy. It’s not the end of the world if you can’t breast-feed.”

