Posting as she pleases. Sadie Robertson reacted to an Instagram troll unfollowing her over a picture of her postpartum body.

“I rarely read my DMs but recently I did,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 24, captioned a Sunday, August 22, mirror selfie via Instagram with her 3-month-old daughter, Honey. “The first DM I opened was from a mom who felt I should know that her and her daughters were unfollowing me. Which is totally fine to unfollow me, but it was WHY that got me. She went on to say that it is because of how much I brag and flaunt my body and how hard it was for her to see my body after giving birth ‘bounce back.’”

The Louisiana native went on to write that she hadn’t bounced back, noting that there were parts of her body that still had yet to heal.

“I could tell her about the bumps that I still have covering half of my body since birth because of a new allergy triggered by a stressful labor,” the former reality star told her Instagram followers. “I could’ve told her things my doctor has told me, and the counselor I saw helped me through. I could’ve told her how a lot of things I don’t tell people, but I didn’t. I didn’t tell her that and I don’t post stuff like that because the truth is my year, my days, and certainly my life are not defined by my body, and especially not the negative things my body is faced with because tbh it’s done some awesome things this year I’d rather document! So I post the good mostly. Does that mean I’m bragging? That is certainly not my intent. I just feel as though we have better and bigger things to talk about.”

The Live on Purpose author wrote that despite her “body changing,” she wants to show how she’s “growing” as a person.

“I honestly believe those things are more helpful to show then the bumps, the jeans not fitting, the workouts I can’t do and so on,” Robertson concluded. “Ladies, I just want to challenge you not to become insecure bc of what someone else chooses to or not to post. Our confidence should not be found on the measure of how good or bad someone else is doing.”

The new mom gave birth to Honey in May with her husband, Christian Huff. The Live Fearless author cried sharing her postpartum experience two months later, particularly about her “extreme” anxiety.

“I didn’t understand how I could be so happy and so joyful, yet also experience so much fear. I realized that you don’t have to choose just one of those feelings,” Robertson said during a July episode of her “Whoa! That’s Good” podcast. “You don’t have to choose fear and trade out all the joy. You don’t have to choose joy and trade out all the fear. It actually can go hand in hand.”