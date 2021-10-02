It’s officially spooky season! Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian both showed off their fall decor as October kicked off.

Kardashian, 42, is big on skeletons for Halloween 2021. She showed off the massive outdoor skeletons greeting all of her visitors. TikTok has made Home Depot’s 12-foot skeletons very trendy and the Poosh founder managed to snag two of the frequently sold-out lawn ornaments. The duo appeared to be more than 10 feet tall, extending well above the door, and the bone-y decor continued inside.

In addition to skeleton loungewear and pumpkins shaped into skeleton heads, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also showed a glimpse of a dining room where a skeleton sat at a table covered in cobwebs and fake spiders. The black and white theme carried over into the mini pumpkins, candles and other decor as well.

Kardashian also included photos from her spooky season celebrations that took her outside of her home as well. She posted a snap of The Spadena House, also known as The Witch’s House, a storybook home in Beverly Hills that looks like something out of The Nightmare Before Christmas, as well as jack-o-lantern cotton candy.

Jenner, 24, meanwhile, is keeping her decor a little brighter for daughter Stormi, 3. The Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off a bowl full of orange mini pumpkins, a fuzzy decorative spider and a candle in the scent “Hello Fall” from Sweet Water Decor.

She also brought some Halloween spirit to the kitchen, sharing a couple photos of seasonal cupcakes, decorated with eyeball sprinkles and candy corn. While the first photo of baked goods clearly had the touch of a seasoned baker, Stormi also got have some fun, making a mess while icing her own cupcakes.

Jenner’s daughter, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott, is a big fan of October 31. “Stormi loves Halloween,” Jenner told James Charles during a 2020 Halloween makeup tutorial. “She’s been talking about it for the last two months. She was so excited.”

Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, and Kardashian, who shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, got together with their other siblings for the holiday last year. They did a private family party with their nieces and nephews to allow the children to celebrate together since normal gatherings were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since Halloween is ‘canceled,’ we can’t trick or treat or anything. We — me and [my sister] Kim [Kardashian] — decided to do something really special at her house,” Jenner told the makeup guru. “We’re gonna have all the cousins over and I think we’re gonna do, like, fake little houses in our backyard so they can, like, trick or treat.”

