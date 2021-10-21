Having the best time! Tyler Cameron stole the Saturday Night Live spotlight after making a guest appearance on a season 47 episode opposite the likes of Kim Kardashian, Blake Griffin and Amy Schumer.

“That was incredible,” the You Deserve Better author, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly while hosting a Casillero del Diablo Halloween Dinner Party on Wednesday, October 20. “I was on stage with some just elite stars.”

During the Halloween-themed event — which was located at RESIDENT East Village in New York City — the Bachelorette season 15 alum couldn’t help but gush over his fellow cameo stars.

“Chris Rock and, you know, Blake Griffin is a homey,” Cameron told Us. “But Chace Crawford, to be around him, and Jesse Williams and all these just hot guys in New York. And Kim Kardashian looked amazing and she did such a great job. She was so funny.”

While the Florida native was initially wary to step onto the famed NBC stage, he credited his fellow show guests with easing any nerves.

“We’re downstairs playing poker and Amy Schumer started a poker game with sugar packets and we just started having a blast, you know, and that broke the ice,” Cameron noted. “We all just started kicking it, having fun, asking questions.”

During the “Dream Guy” sketch on the October 9 episode, hosted by the 41-year-old Skims mogul, Cameron played one of the “suitors” vying for her character’s heart.

“I have no doubt in my mind that my husband is in this room,” the Selfish author said in the skit. “In fact, I wish I could marry each and every one of you, but that would be way too many husbands.”

During the onscreen “token ceremony,” the KKW Beauty founder told the Bachelor Nation star, “Thank you so much for showing me your perfectly hot body. That was really vulnerable of you. Do you accept this token?”

As Cameron humbly accepted the honor, he noted he would see her “in the hot tub,” which further referenced the popular reality TV show.

After his surprise SNL appearance, Cameron noted his excitement to be included via Instagram on October 10, writing, “So I did a thing last night … so much fun joining Kim on her big night on SNL! Being vulnerable pays off! See you in the hot tub.”

Following his social media upload, several Bachelor Nation alums praised his comedic performance, including Kaitlyn Bristowe, Rachael Kirkconnell, Matt James and Mike Johnson.

“We love it see it,” the “Talking It Out” podcast cohost replied via Instagram at the time.

The Dirty Dancing contestant hosted a Halloween dinner party on Wednesday alongside Casaillero de Diablo wine, some of his friends and Chef Jordan Andino.

“It’s a wine I’ve been drinking for probably two years now,” the Florida native told Us about his partnership. “They used to have a wine called Diablo — that’s how I got introduced to them. I went to their event and I was supposed to be there for 30 minutes and I ended up being there for three hours [because] I had so much fun and I enjoyed the wine a lot. … I’ve been a fan of them and always ask for more and more.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper