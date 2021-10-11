Here for it! Tyler Cameron‘s fellow Bachelor Nation alums couldn’t get enough of his surprise appearance during Kim Kardashian‘s episode of Saturday Night Live — and some of them are hoping something more comes out of it.

The Bachelorette veteran, 28, made a cameo during the Saturday, October 9, broadcast in a sketch called “The Dream Guy,” which was clearly inspired by The Bachelorette. In the skit, the Skims founder, 40, played Rochelle, a single woman searching for love.

Cameron starred as himself alongside several other famous men: Chris Rock, John Cena, Chace Crawford, Jesse Williams and Blake Griffin. SNL cast member Kyle Mooney rounded out the group as Zeke, the one regular guy stuck in a sea of exceptional suitors.

While naming the guys who would make it to the next round, Kardashian listed off their personal and professional achievements. “Next up, Tyler C.,” the Selfish author said of the Florida native. “Thank you so much for showing me your perfectly hot body. That was really vulnerable of you. Do you accept this token?”

The You Deserve Better author replied, “I do, Rochelle. Thank you. I’ll see you in the hot tub.”

After the episode aired, Cameron shared a photo and clip from the show via Instagram, adding a caption about how much fun he had. “So I did a thing last night … so much fun joining Kim on her big night on SNL!” he wrote on Sunday, October 10. “Being vulnerable pays off! See you in the hot tub.”

Several Bachelor Nation alums reacted to the model’s SNL moment in the comments section of his Instagram post. “WUT,” wrote season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who is set to cohost Michelle Young‘s upcoming season with Tayshia Adams.

Rachael Kirkconnell, who won Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor earlier this year, added that Cameron and Kardashian looked “cute” together.

While Bachelor Nation was understandably obsessed with “The Dream Guy,” Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans also couldn’t help but notice that one of the other suitors formerly dated Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner.

Us Weekly confirmed that Griffin, 32, was dating the 25-year-old model in October 2017. The duo called it quits in 2018 after less than one year together. Jenner has since moved on with another NBA star, Devin Booker, whom she started dating in August 2020.

Keep scrolling for more Bachelor Nation reactions to Cameron’s SNL appearance: