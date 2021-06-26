Tyler Cameron quickly became a Bachelor Nation favorite when competing on season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019. The runner-up, 28, continued to make headlines following his reality TV stint thanks to his flirty relationship with ex Hannah Brown. The two have maintained a friendship long after the camera’s stopped rolling, even quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020 but have not rekindled their romance despite some fans shipping them.

Outside of the ABC dating series, however, how much do Cameron’s fans really know about him? The former college football player opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about himself — including what his biggest pet peeve is and why repeated the eighth grade. Read on to learn more about Cameron!

1. I have my general contractor license and I’m building three houses in Jupitar, Florida, right now.

2. I’m also from Jupitar — it’s actually a place.

3. My first job was building pools when I was 24.

4. [Former NFL player] Johnny Manziel threw me my last pass in a competitive football game for a developmental league. I blew out my shoulder on that play, and I knew then it was time to find a new job.

5. I won the ACC Debate Championship in 2015.

6. My favorite movie genre is rom-com.

7. I’m addicted to acai bowls from 3Natives and have it every morning.

8. I’m opening up a 3Natives [franchise] in Delray Beach, Florida, with one of my best buds, JP Caruso.

9. My brothers and I have started a nonprofit in my [late] mother’s name. The Andrea C. Cameron Charitable Foundation will provide scholarships for first generation students going to college.

10. R&B is my favorite music to sing to.

11. My biggest pet peeve is when I call someone, and they text me back. Don’t do that.

12. My first car was a teal ’98 Volvo station wagon which was passed down from my mom. It was so old I couldn’t open the driver’s side door.

13. I’m scared of heights.

14. I hate being called Tyler C.

15. My favorite meal in the world is a burger at RH Rooftop Restaurant in NYC.

16. I was suspended for six weeks from my high school basketball team because I got in a fight within the first 30 seconds of playing.

17. I repeated eighth grade because my best friend’s parents were making him stay back.

18. Love, loyalty and freedom are the most important things to me.

19. Martin is one of my all-time favorite TV shows.

20. My favorite item of clothing is a pair of LeBron [James] basketball shoes that I wear every morning to workout in. They were once white, and now they are brown.

21. I have my MBA from Florida Atlantic University.

22. Being a point guard in the NBA is my dream job.

23. My biggest fear is not having a family.

24. Taking my mom to the People’s Choice Awards [in 2019] was the best date decision I ever made.

25. I cried way more than I thought I would while writing my book, You Deserve Better.

You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self is available on Tuesday, July 27.