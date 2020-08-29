Sweet as pie! Tyler Cameron and Matt James have taken many photos together throughout their friendship, but only one had pecan pie featured front and center.

During a game of Us Weekly’s “I Can Explain,” the former Bachelorette star, 27, revealed how his famous pie photo (where he is strategically holding the dessert over his trunks) came about — and why he was soaking wet.

“That was in the middle of this whole quarantine,” Cameron exclusively told Us. “Probably one of my best friends and kind of a mentor of mine, Rob Rich, his wife, Ana, she makes the best pecan pie.”

The Florida native recalled that he and James, 29, were outside doing a slip and slide before the pecan pie was delivered to his house.

“So, I posed for a photo soaking wet,” he said. “I was like, I’m gonna roll up my pants because that’ll add a little shock value to it, and I made you look.”

The April 2020 snap, which also shows James chowing down on a sandwich, has more than 300,000 likes.

A few months later, James was named the next Bachelor, and to commemorate the event, Cameron shared a sleeping photo of the two friends via Instagram. The photo received more than 500,000 likes and was taken after a family trip.

“This was a fishing trip we did with my dad and Matt and everybody,” the Barkitecture cohost told Us, noting the crew went to the Key West. “It was after a long day of fishing.”

The group was driving back to Jupiter, Florida, which takes about five hours, when the magic moment took place.

“I refused to drive, and I ended up passing out in the back with Matt,” he said, noting the two fell asleep in the car while leaning on each other. “I felt like [it was] a great way to kind of send him off — [to] congratulate him being the Bachelor, because someone’s going to be snuggling with him now and it’s not going to be me.”

Cameron dished about a few other memorable photos from his Instagram feed, including one of himself standing shirtless in the great outdoors. To see what he had to say about the snap and some of his other sexy selfies, check out the exclusive Us Weekly video above.