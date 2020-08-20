Sign of the times. Tyler Cameron is still looking for love amid the coronavirus pandemic — and he’s taken his dating life from the TV screen to the computer screen.

“You know, [during] quarantine [it] has been tough to date,” the Bachelorette alum, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 18, while promoting his partnership with Verizon. “I’ve kinda just been staying low-key and hanging with my people and that’s it, you know? But as the world opens up, maybe I’ll get more of the dating, but I’ve had some Zoom dates here and there.”

Cameron explained that dating over Zoom is “different” for him but he’s learning to adjust to the new normal.

“It’s chatting over the phone and I don’t know, it was fun,” he said. “It was cool. I was a little nervous ’cause I don’t know how it’s going to go. So maybe I had a couple too many wines before, but it made for interesting, fun conversation.”

In April, the model detailed his ideal date night in real life — and it involves plenty of scenic views.

“My perfect date — drop the boat in,” Cameron said at the time on Venus Williams’ daily Instagram Live fitness series, #CoachVenus x EleVen. “Pick up some sushi to go, head to a beautiful secluded spot I know, watch the sunset, have some wine, then cruise home.”

The Barkitecture host’s past dating history played out on The Bachelorette in 2019 when he competed for the affections of Hannah Brown. Cameron made it to the final two but the former beauty pageant queen, 25, gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt. However, she and Wyatt, 26, ended their engagement over another woman.

Brown asked Cameron out on a date in August 2019 during the live After the Final Rose episode. Although they did spend a night together, soon after he began dating Gigi Hadid. The pair called it quits in October of that year.

Cameron and Brown reunited in March when they quarantined together with his friends for a few weeks in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida. Fans speculated that their relationship was back on after the duo posted numerous flirty TikToks together. Cameron set the record straight on their status in April in a video captured by fan account @BachelorTeaSpil.

“We’re friends. It’s been nice to be able to communicate and be friends again,” he explained at the time. “We are able to talk, and you know, we’re just starting off as friends and that’s what it is right now. And we’re not in a place where we should be worried about dating or anything like that right now.”

Although the pair are just friends, the former general contractor told Us on Tuesday that it’s hard to forget that they almost walked down the aisle together.

“[It’s] definitely something I think about,” Cameron said. “And we’ve talked about [it] before. There’s all these what-ifs, but you can’t live in that world. What-ifs will kill you. You know? So, I try to stay away from that kind of thinking.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi