Tyler Cameron Describes His Perfect Date After Hannah Brown Romance Rumors

Wishful thinking! Tyler Cameron is spilling on his ideal date after quarantining with his former flame Hannah Brown.

The Florida native, 27, opened up about what he would plan to do on a fun-filled date when he joined Venus Williams’ daily Instagram Live fitness series, #CoachVenus x EleVen, on Monday, April 27. “My perfect date — drop the boat in,” the Bachelorette alum began. “Pick up some sushi to go, head to a beautiful secluded spot I know, watch the sunset, have some wine, then cruise home.”

Cameron was Brown’s runner-up on The Bachelorette in July 2019, but the 25-year-old beauty queen asked him out during the live “After the Final Rose” episode after ending her engagement to Jed Wyatt. Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the duo had their date in the days that followed, but he was then spotted hanging out with Gigi Hadid shortly after. He and the supermodel, 25, dated for nearly two months before splitting in October.

In March, Cameron reunited with Brown amid the coronavirus pandemic, after she flew to Florida and they quarantined in the same house with others. Fans witnessed Cameron and Brown engaging in flirty behavior in a series of TikToks, but the general contractor has insisted that there is no romantic relationship between the two.

“We’re friends. It’s been nice to be able to communicate and be friends again,” he explained this month in a video captured by fan account @BachelorTeaSpil. “We are able to talk, and you know, we’re just starting off as friends and that’s what it is right now. And we’re not in a place where we should be worried about dating or anything like that right now.”

Cameron added, “But yeah, that’s my homie. She’s my friend. But it’s good to be back on good terms. She’s a great person and I’m grateful to be able to call her a friend.”

Brown, for her part, revealed in an Instagram Live Q&A on April 14 that she is a single lady. “If you would have asked me a few years ago, I would have like [said], ‘Oh, for sure by 25, I’m married.’ And possibly thinking about kids [or] trying to get pregnant right now probably,” she admitted at the time.

“A lot of my friends have babies and they are the best moms, but I couldn’t imagine it. I’m not ready for that just yet,” Brown continued. “I mean, I could be — if something happened, I could be. But I’m still trying to figure out my life.”