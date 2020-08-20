Tyler Cameron Says He and Matt James Share Underwear: ‘We Just Don’t Care’

Truly best friends! There’s not much left to the imagination when it comes to Tyler Cameron‘s friendship with Matt James. Cameron, 27, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about their friendship, admitting that they actually share undergarments.

“This dude comes to my room at, like, 5 in the morning because he’s an early bird. He’ll come to wake me up, steal some underwear to go work out,” the Bachelorette alum said while promoting his Verizon partnership. “I’m like, ‘Why don’t you take half the stack of underwear and put them in your room?'”

Cameron added that he and James, 28, “share everything” and feel comfortable about it. “We don’t give a damn! We grew up, we grew up in a locker room,” the Barkitecture host added. “We played football together! We just don’t care. There are so many times where I’ll wear an outfit and two weeks later, he’s got the outfit on!”

The world will soon see much more of James, as he is set to be the lead of season 25, becoming the first Black Bachelor in the franchise — something the model is very excited to see.

“I can’t wait to talk so much crap on Twitter,” Cameron joked with Us. “Even if he’s across the couch from me, I am ripping him apart.”

Additionally, he can’t wait for the world to get to know his best friend. “He can be very compassionate, can be very sweet. He comes off as this fun, joking, loving [guy], but no one’s seen his romantic side,” the Florida native said. “I haven’t seen much of it, but I see it a little bit. … He’s very caring and sweet and so I’m excited for people to see that different side of him and [for him to] really open up and show the world who he is.”

Fans fell in love with Cameron during Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, but he’s thrilled that James is going to be the Bachelor over him.

“Being the Bachelor and being the lead is a huge responsibility,” he said last month during the HappE! Hour Instagram Live series. “Better him than me, for sure. … He’s good about having those tough conversations.”

For more from Cameron, watch the exclusive video above.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi