Julia Fox Denies Crying Over Kanye, Kim K.: 'Haven't Cried Since 1997'

Clapping back! Julia Fox is speaking out amid rumors that she split from Kanye West because of his public pleas to win back estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The Uncut Gems actress, 32, shared a screenshot of a Daily Mail article in a since-deleted Instagram Story on Monday, February 14, after photos were published of her seemingly looking emotional in an airport.

“‘TEARFULLY,'” Fox wrote alongside three crying laughing emojis. “@dailymail yall are straight trash I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!! if anything I’ve been laughing more than before and if I look like s–t it’s cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was fkin [sic] late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad.”

Though the message is no longer on her Instagram Story, the model dropped a telling comment on Hollywood Unlocked’s account addressing the drama. “And just for the record I never stopped liking Kim’s posts 💅🏻💕💕💕,” she wrote, referring to the supposed clue that led to speculation that she and West, 44, called it quits.

The Italy native has been linked to the Yeezy designer since they celebrated New Year’s together in Miami. Earlier this month, Fox declared she wasn’t bothered by West’s frequent comments about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, following their February 2021 split.

“I’m sure there’s still some sort of residual feelings,” she explained on the Wednesday, February 9, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “It’s normal, it’s human, but I also know that he’s with me now and that’s all that matters.”

That same day, the Grammy winner shared a series of throwback photos of his and Kardashian’s children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER,” he captioned the Instagram upload.

West and the reality star were married for nearly seven years before she filed for divorce. Since the duo went their separate ways, Kardashian has moved on with Pete Davidson, whom she connected with after hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2021. The California native has also requested to be made legally single and have her last name restored, claiming in December 2021 court docs that her marriage to West was “irremediably broken down.”

The “Stronger” rapper, for his part, alleged on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast in November 2021 that he was never served with divorce papers. More recently, he’s taken aim at Davidson, 28, in a series of since-deleted social media posts.

“THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY,” he wrote via Instagram on Monday after slamming the comedian. “MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER 💔.”

The Skims CEO has not yet responded to her estranged husband’s comments, but she referred to herself as West’s “biggest cheerleader” in her March 2022 Vogue cover story.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best.’ … No matter what you’re personally going through,” Kardashian told the outlet. “For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. … I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.”

