It’s her party! Kanye West helped Julia Fox ring in her 32nd birthday with a New York City soiree.

The actress celebrated with the rapper, 44, and friends at French restaurant Lucien on Wednesday, February 2.

“It was a great time,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Kanye and Julia were looking cozy with [their] arms wrapped around one another.”

Attendees, including models Richie Shazam and Paloma Elsesser, musician Zola Moon and playwright Jeremy O. Harris, were invited to an afterparty following dinner. According to the insider, the couple “took the guests to an unfinished storefront next door, where they partied all night listening to music via a DEWALT construction boom box.”

Fox was also showered with presents in honor of her special day. She received “multiple Birkin bags” as well as “a red box by designer Thermal Taveras, who gifted her exclusive items from his brand.” The Italy native was later seen showing West the jewelry inside the box.

The Grammy winner met the Uncut Gems star on New Year’s Eve in Miami. “It was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” she told Interview magazine in January. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night.”

Fox denied later that month that her romance with West was a “PR stunt,” insisting on the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast: “There’s always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don’t. Listen, for right now, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations — there’s no labels, none of that. It’s just people that make each other feel better.”

The model credited the musician with helping her move on from her past. “My transformation [was the wildest thing he created for me]. After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s–t was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic,” she told Interview in January. “It wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life. I was, like, making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past.”

Amid his romance with Fox, West has been involved in drama with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage. In January, he dissed the 41-year-old reality star’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in a song and claimed that he was not invited to daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party. (The duo are also parents of daughter North, 8, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.)

The ordeal has not had a negative effect on Kardashian’s romance with Davidson, 28, though. “It’s not impacting their relationship at all,” an insider told Us last month. “If anything, this drama is bringing Kim and Pete closer together because he makes things so easy.”