Birthday Birkin! Julia Fox received four Hermés handbags (and a lot of bling) for her 32nd birthday — and fans were quickly convinced that the accessories were a gift from Kanye West.

While we wouldn’t put such an extravagant gift past the 44-year-old rapper, it turns out that wasn’t actually the case. The bags, which were shared via he 32-year-old actress’ friend Sara Apple’s Instagram Stories, weren’t from West.

In addition to a black, baby blue, navy and royal blue handbag, Fox also received two necklaces and a beanie from the designer Thermal Taveras brand WHENSMOKECLEARS®. “Julia was gifted multiple Birkin bags and a red box by designer Thermal Taveras who gifted her exclusive items from his brand,” a source told Us Weekly. “She loved the box and the jewelry and was showing Kanye what was inside. She was seen holding onto the box all night long.”

All in all, Fox raked up quite the pricy range of presents. The jewelry came to a total of $1,188. The Cubano Pearl Choker has a price tag of $810, while the Rise Radiant Heart Necklace goes for $378. Fox’s pink beanie retails for $84.

The purses on the other hand appear to be the 25 cm size of the classic bag, putting the value of each somewhere between $10,000 and $25,000.

Confusion about where the gifts originated from was sparked after fan account, Photos of Kanye, reposted a video of Fox and her friends holding Birkin bags while standing next to West. “Ye gifted Julia Fox and her friends a bunch of Baby Birkins for her birthday last night,” the account captioned the video.

“She really living life right now,” a user commented, another said, “K but me and my friends would like it [a Birkin] as well … Where do I submit for it?”

Many also pointed out that the whole crew seemed to follow an all-black dress code, with one user stipulating that West sent each of the ladies outfits to wear for the evening.

While it’s unclear if that’s the case, West has certainly had a hand in Fox’s style up to this point. For their second date in New York City, he treated the mom of one to a “suite full of clothes” with options from Diesel and Balenciaga.

The pair also color-coordinated outfits for the duration of Paris Couture Week. In addition to matching Canadian Tuxedos, which they wore to the Kenzo fashion show, the duo also matched in leather looks on two separate occasions.

And there’s more! The Yeezy founder also appointed himself Fox’s makeup artist for the trip, creating her heavy black eye makeup look that went viral.

“Wanna know who my fave makeup artist is?” the No Sudden Move star captioned a January 2022 Instagram Stories that showed the Donda singer using his finger to smudge her makeup.

With reporting by Diana Cooper.