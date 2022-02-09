Unbothered! Kanye West has repeatedly said he wants to get back together with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, but it’s not a problem for his current girlfriend, Julia Fox.

The Uncut Gems actress, 32, said during the Wednesday, February 9, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she doesn’t feel any jealousy when the rapper, 44, talks about the Skims founder, 41. “I’m sure there’s still some sort of residual feelings,” the model explained. “It’s normal, it’s human, but I also know that he’s with me now and that’s all that matters.”

The Grammy winner and Fox met in Miami on New Year’s Eve and have been going strong ever since, but West has continued making public statements about Kardashian. On Wednesday, he shared a series of throwback photos of the reality star via Instagram with the caption, “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”

The makeup mogul and the “Heartless” rapper, who split in February 2021 after six years of marriage, share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Earlier this month, the Yeezy designer slammed Kardashian for allowing North to be active on social media. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” West asked his Instagram followers on Friday, February 4, in a since-deleted post.

Later that day, the KKW Beauty founder responded to her ex in an Instagram Story. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote at the time. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

West claimed last year that he had “never” seen any divorce papers after Kardashian filed in February 2021. “[It’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together,” he said during a November 2021 appearance on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast. “I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

The California native went on to petition the courts to be made legally single, but the “Jesus Walks” artist has put their separation on “the back burner,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last week.

“He didn’t choose divorce and isn’t liking that Kim is basically ‘winning’ so far when it comes to the kids [and] the home,” the insider added.

While the American Music Award winner has gone back and forth on how he feels about his ex, Fox claims that she and the musician have discussed the future — but only to a certain extent.

“There [are] a lot of, like, ‘us’ and ‘we’ conversations, which is really nice,” she said on Wednesday. “But like I said, everything is very on a whim, last minute, like, ‘Pack up, we’re going here now.’ I can’t even get past, like, next week, let alone [the future].”

