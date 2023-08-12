Prince Harry proved his equestrian skills on the polo field during a charity match in Singapore on Saturday, August 12.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, competed with the Royal Salute Sentable team during the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. Harry, wearing a blue team uniform, was pictured riding his stallion while attempting to score points with his mallet. Harry’s squad faced off against the Singapore Polo Club’s home team, which was led by his friend (and professional polo player) Nacho Figueras.

Saturday’s match ended in a 7-7 tie, with both teams sharing the trophy, and all proceeds going to the Sentebale foundation. The duke and his longtime friend Prince Seeiso cofounded the nonprofit in 2006 to support young Africans who are living with HIV and AIDS.

“It was amazing. We jumped on the horses and rode off to his cattle post,” Harry said of meeting the prince of Lesotho, 57, in his Harry & Meghan docuseries, which dropped on Netflix in December 2022. “It didn’t take very long until we became like brothers.”

The two princes quickly formed a friendship due to their similar regal positions, passions for advocacy and bonds over the respective deaths of their mothers: Princess Diana and Queen Mamohato Bereng Seeiso. “I could see that Harry is very much his mother,” Seeiso said in an interview for the docuseries.

While Harry has recently been globe-trotting for several business functions, his wife, Meghan Markle, has been spotted stateside at home in California. Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Meghan, 42, attended Taylor Swift’s penultimate Los Angeles Eras Tour concert on Tuesday, August 8.

The Archewell cofounders — who share son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2 — tied the knot in May 2018 after nearly two years together. By early 2020, Harry and Meghan decided to take a step back from their duties as senior working royals and settled in California.

Since moving across the pond, Harry has even found a polo team to join for pick-up games. Meghan has frequently been spotted watching her husband’s quest for victory — and packing on the PDA with Harry when he does.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that Harry and Meghan are a “united front” after fueling breakup rumors and dealing with her “Archetypes” podcast being canceled and the fallout of his bombshell Spare memoir. “As far as they’re concerned, it’s Harry and Meghan against the world,” the insider added.

In fact, the twosome have inked their next joint project. Harry and Meghan will produce a film adaptation of Carley Fortune’s sophomore novel, Meet Me at the Lake, the author confirmed on Monday, August 7. The book, which was published earlier this year, follows Will and Fern’s second-chance romance set against the backdrop of her family’s Canadian vacation resort.

“The story really spoke to the Sussexes and has a lot of parallels to their own life,” a second source told Us at the time. “Harry and Meghan both think it’s the perfect choice.”