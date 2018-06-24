Flying solo for a good cause! Prince Harry was without his new wife, Duchess Meghan, while he visited Lesotho in southern Africa over the weekend.

The 33-year-old royal traveled on behalf of Sentebale — a charity he cofounded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho — to celebrate the opening of a community hall that the foundation donated to the Phelisanong Children Centre.

The centre documented an exciting day with the Prince on Saturday, June 23, in a Facebook album of photos titled, “Opening day for the community hall.” Harry was all smiles in the photos as he joked around with children at the unveiling. Sentebale ambassador Adam Bidwell joined Harry on the visit.

The Phelisanong Children Centre — which provides a home and community for people living with mental and physical disabilities, HIV/AIDS, other chronic illnesses, as well as orphans — jokingly captioned the pics: “Adam Bidwell, Sentebale and a guy with red hair open the the hall.”

Harry also looked as happy as can be as he posed alongside Mamello Mokholokoe who runs the Phelisanong Orphanage in Africa.

Meanwhile, Princess Sukhothai Seeiso posted a sweet shot of the prince playing with a child in a since-deleted Instagram post. “The Duke of Sussex has donated a home in Pitseng, Kingdom of Lesotho,” she wrote. “Lord bless the Duke for his warm heart and giving soul to the nation of the Basotho people.”

The Palace confirmed that the former military pilot was on a “private” trip to Lesotho, according to the Daily Mail.

The outing comes just a little over a month after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19 at St George Chapel in Windsor Castle. The newlyweds most recently stepped out together at day one of the Royal Ascot in Ascot, England on June 19.

