Back on the horse! Prince Harry hosted an action-packed polo match in Aspen, Colorado, benefitting the Sentebale foundation — and got in on the fun.

The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex participated in the game with close pal and Sentebale ambassador Nacho Figueras on Thursday, August 19, helping the charity’s polo team defeat the Royal Salute Team and U.S. Polo Association Team. Harry scored two goals during his first public match in years.

Thursday’s event broke a record for the organization, which was cofounded by the British royal in 2006, raising a total of $3.5 million to help children in Africa who’ve been affected by HIV. In addition, Harry vowed to donate $1.5 million of the proceeds from his 2022 memoir to the cause.

“Our refocused mission at Sentebale is about addressing the most-immediate needs of vulnerable children in Southern Africa, helping them access vital health services, receive necessary care and build skills to be more resilient and self-sufficient in the future,” the Me You Can’t See star noted in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful to our gracious hosts in Aspen, to ISPS Handa and the many other sponsors, and to everyone involved in making this year’s match not only possible — but most importantly, as safe as possible for the protection of donors, players, staff and the entire community [amid the COVID-19 pandemic].”

Harry added that he was “thrilled” to show his support, “both in person and financially,” to help Sentebale reach their goal. “This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations and I’m grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it,” he said.

Figueras, 44, shared a photo after the match, posing with Harry in their polo jerseys. “How lucky I am to be able to ride along with you in your mission of making the world a better place for people not as fortunate as us,” the athlete wrote via Instagram. “It is your commitment and passion to give back that is my inspiration. It was so great spending a couple of days with you my friend.”

The tournament was smaller than it’s been in previous years due to safety concerns amid the ongoing pandemic, but plenty of supporters still showed up for the cause. Meghan Markle, however, did not appear to attend.

In June, the Suits alum, 40, and her husband welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana. The little one joined big brother Archie, 2, and was named after both Queen Elizabeth II and the late Princess Diana. As the Sussexes adjust to life as a family of four, they’re soaking up every small moment.

“Lili is more perfect than Harry and Meghan could ever imagine,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively shortly after the baby girl’s arrival. “They are so in love with her, and she’s absolutely beautiful. She’s a cross between Harry and Meghan.”

Nearly one month after Meghan gave birth, the former military pilot opened up about the “juggle” of having two kids. “[We’ve] been very lucky so far,” he said at the 2021 WellChild Awards, gushing over his newborn daughter. “She’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”

Scroll down to see Harry take the field in Aspen on Thursday: