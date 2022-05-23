Royal PDA Meghan Markle Kisses Prince Harry After His Polo Match Win

He’s a winner! After his team won a polo match, Prince Harry scored a trophy and a big kiss on the lips from Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, joined the Los Padres, a team at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, not far from his home in Montecito, California, earlier this year. He and teammates Nacho Figueras, Keko Magrini and Juan Guerrero won their Sunday, May 22, match with a score of 14 to 10, taking home the Lisle Nixon Memorial cup.

Meghan, 40, was the one to present the men with their trophy. The Bench author kissed each player on the cheek to congratulate them, but Harry got an even sweeter smooch from his love in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Meghan had to wipe her red lipstick off her husband’s mouth.

Dressed in his polo uniform, Harry wore white riding trousers with black boots and a dark green shirt. He, of course, wore a black helmet while on horseback. The Suits alum, with whom the prince shares son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 11 months, wore a black blouse with white polka dots, a white skirt and black belt. She accessorized with black sunglasses and a wide brim black hat.

Figueras, 45, revealed that the team’s name, Los Padres, was inspired by his and Harry’s roles as fathers. The former professional polo player shares four children with his wife, Delfina Blaquier.

“Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub ‘s Harry East Memorial Tournament,” the Argentine athlete captioned an April 30 team photo via Instagram. “We’ve ridden together many times over the years and now that we’re both parents, it’s extra special to be able to spend this time together. The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers.”

The England native, who stepped down from his senior royal duties in March 2020, has prioritized fatherhood since moving stateside. However, he is making sure his little ones know all about his family’s history. Harry told the Today show’s Hoda Kotb in an April 20 interview that he tells Archie and Lili about his late mother, Princess Diana.

[We] very much so [talk about her],” the former military pilot said at the time. “I don’t tell him all the stuff that happened but certainly, ‘This is Grandma Diana.’ We’ve got pictures up in the house.”

The Sussexes also make an effort to stay in touch with Archie and Lili’s cousins, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in January. Harry hopes they can have a relationship with Prince William and Duchess Kate‘s children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

“Harry and Meghan are doing everything they can to make the world a better place and feel it would be wrong to rob their children of the opportunity of getting to know their cousins,” the source explained at the time. “It’s obviously difficult because of the distance factor, so Harry sweetly organized a special Zoom call with Prince William so that the cousins could get to see each other.”

Scroll down for more photos of Meghan and Harry at the polo match: