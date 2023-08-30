Prince Harry gave fans the best surprise when he attended a screening for his docuseries about the Invictus Games.

“You guys get to see Heart of Invictus, which has been the last two years in the making, sooner than anybody else,” Harry, 38, said on Monday, August 28, while at a theater in Chula Vista, California, according to footage from the event. “So it’ll be coming out on Wednesday. You guys get to watch it tonight, or at least two episodes [to] sort of whet the appetite for the rest of it. But it’s nice to be back in San Diego.”

In footage captured by attendees, the Duke of Sussex joked with the audience, saying, “It’s nice of you to dress up for the occasion. Suits and ties — no? I just want to say a huge thank you for coming out tonight.”

Several fans took to social media after the screening to praise Harry for making the screening so special. “When it’s a random Monday night and Prince Harry crashes the premiere of his show in random Chula Vista,” one user wrote alongside a video of Harry addressing the crowd.

Meanwhile, children’s book author Grace Ann Skidmore gushed about her conversation with Harry at the event.

“Last night I was invited to a special screening of Prince Harry’s new documentary series ‘HEART OF INVICTUS,’ at AMC CHULA VISTA, CA and got to meet the Duke of Sussex, Harry Himself,” Skidmore captioned an Instagram post. “As a military spouse, USO [United Service Organizations] volunteer, and someone who is passionate about military advocacy this event was one of a kind and I am so thankful for the experience.”

She concluded: “Harry is every bit as gracious in person as in the media in his mission to support veterans across the world. Thank you USO, thank you Netflix! Catch Heart Of Invictus out on Netflix 8/30/23!”

Heart of Invictus, which is currently streaming on Netflix, was produced by Harry and his wife Meghan Markle‘s Archewell Productions. The documentary follows five veterans, who have physical injuries and other struggles not visible to the eye, as they compete in the 2020 Invictus Games after serving their countries.

“The series follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses, on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague,” read a press release about the series. “The multi-episode series joins the competitors as they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope. The series also follows the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games alongside each nation’s team, supporting the competitors as well as their friends and families.”

Heart of Invictus premiered days before the outset of the 2023 Invictus Games, which take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, September 9. Harry and Meghan, 42, are set to attend the games, marking their first joint appearance overseas following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.