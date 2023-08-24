Prince Harry has plans to return to the U.K. next month, but it’s unclear whether his wife, Meghan Markle, will be by his side.

Harry, 38, is set to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday, September 7, as part of his 15-year tenure as a patron of the charitable association that has been “transforming the lives of children and young people across the U.K.” since 2003.

Through their organization, WellChild “prioritizes the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of these individuals and their families,” Harry shared in a statement on Wednesday, August 23.

“The courage and strength embodied by these young people – and the tireless devotion of those who support them – never cease to inspire me,” he continued. “I’m honored to attend this year’s awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work.”

While attending the event, Harry “will spend time with each winner and their families at a pre-ceremony reception, listening to their stories and helping create lifelong memories.” It has also been announced that he will present and award and give a speech.

Harry’s appearance at the WellChild Awards will come days before his Invictus Games competition is held in Germany from September 9 through the 16.

Despite his and Meghan’s departure from the royal family in 2020, Harry has continued to travel for various engagements throughout Europe and the U.K. Meghan, 42, isn’t always present, however, often opting to stay in California with their children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2. Most recently, he and longtime friend Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras attended the Sentebale Polo Cup in Singapore earlier this month.

“We miss our wives very much,” Figueras, 46, told Hello! Magazine on August 12, referring to Megan and his wife, Delfina Blaquier. As for why the ladies weren’t present? Figueras explained that it was a “very short trip” for himself and Harry.

“Although it’s a few days, it’s a lot of traveling for 24 hours in Japan and a few hours here, but we miss them,” he added. “We wish they were here.”

The last few months have been rather tumultuous for Harry and Meghan, who have been experiencing “a challenging time” in the wake of their “near-catastrophic” car chase with paparazzi in NYC this past May, one source told Us Weekly earlier this month.

The duo has also been facing career challenges after their multi-million dollar Spotify deal came to an end in June. However, Harry and Meghan are putting on “a united front,” a second source told Us.

“As far as they’re concerned, it’s Harry and Meghan against the world,” the insider added. “So much of Harry and Meghan’s time together has felt like overcoming strife from all sides. They just do it together. They rely on each other for strength and always have.”

During Harry’s last trip to the U.K. for his phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers earlier this summer, he reportedly didn’t see his father, Prince Charles, or brother Prince William.