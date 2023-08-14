Prince Harry didn’t stop thinking about Meghan Markle while in Singapore for the annual Sentebale Polo Cup.

“We miss our wives very much,” Harry’s longtime friend Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras told Hello! magazine on Saturday, August 12, referring to Meghan, 42, and his own wife, Delfina Blaquier.

Figeueras, who competed alongside Harry at the Singapore Polo Club on Saturday, noted it was a “very short trip” for both men, so their spouses stayed at home.

“We go back tonight so we will see them soon. We’ll play polo, then there’s a dinner that we do for the people who have been so supportive and then we leave,” Figeueras, 46, continued. “Although it’s a few days, it’s a lot of traveling for 24 hours in Japan and a few hours here, but we miss them. We wish they were here.”

The Sentebale Polo Cup is a fundraiser for the Sentebale charity, which Harry, 38, cofounded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso Lesotho to help raise funds for children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS, poverty and other struggles in southern Africa. Both Meghan and Blaquier, 42, have been fixtures at the Sentebale Polo Cup in years past, including a joint appearance at the 2018 event in England. This year, however, Meghan remained in California with her and Harry’s two children: Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

Meghan, however, kept herself busy in Los Angeles as Harry traveled overseas, attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday, August 8.

The outing came one week after Meghan toasted to her 42nd birthday during a night out with Harry on August 3. The twosome celebrated the Duchess of Sussex’s special day with dinner at an Italian restaurant in Montecito.

Their date night quieted rumors that Harry and Meghan were facing marital issues following a rough couple of months.

“It’s been a challenging time,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month, referring to the pair’s “near-catastrophic” car chase with the paparazzi in May.

Harry and Meghan then faced a career setback when their multi-million dollar Spotify deal came to an abrupt end in June. At the time, the company’s head of podcast innovation and monetization, Bill Simmons, called the couple “grifters.”

The Duke of Sussex and his wife pushed aside all the drama and remained a “united front,” according to a second source.

“As far as they’re concerned, it’s Harry and Meghan against the world,” the insider told Us in August. “So much of Harry and Meghan’s time together has felt like overcoming strife from all sides. They just do it together. They rely on each other for strength and always have.”

The duo’s ability to bounce back was shown once again in early August when Carley Fortune confirmed that Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions has optioned her romance novel Meet Me at the Lake with plans to adapt it as a movie or TV show.

“The story really spoke to the Sussexes and has a lot of parallels to their own life,” an insider exclusively told Us on Tuesday. “Harry and Meghan both think it’s the perfect choice.”

Harry and Meghan will produce an adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake for Netflix as part of the $100 million deal they signed with the streamer in September 2020. The project follows Archewell Production’s release of the docuseries Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, which followed their lives after stepping back as senior royals in 2020.

The company has also created two other docuseries: Live to Lead and Heart of Invictus.