A magical day! Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier were two of the lucky guests who received an invitation to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s nuptials. Now they’re reflecting on their favorite moments from the royal wedding.

“I was there for my friend’s wedding and that to me was what was special,” Figueras told Us Weekly exclusively at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday, June 2. “I was very happy to be there for him. I was very happy to see him happy. I wish them all the best.”

Blaquier — who has been married to Figueras since 2004 — agreed with her husband’s sentiment and added: “I think walking inside [was the highlight]. The most beautiful part was when they walked out of the chapel. They were overwhelmed with happiness.” She noted that she also enjoyed hearing Elton John perform at the reception.

The designer recalled the change she saw in Harry, 33, not long after he met his future wife. “The day that we all went to dinner two years ago in London, we were at a concert for Sentebale, his charity, and we had dinner together and he told us he had met this girl and his eyes sparkled differently. So I knew it was a different girl,” Blaquier told Us. “To tell you the truth, he was looking for a girl like Meghan to tag along with, to support him, and I’m so happy he found that. I think he found true love. Cheers to that!”

The 41-year-old Argentine polo player echoed his wife’s joy. “I think they fell in love and that is unexplainable,” he said. “It happens or it doesn’t, and I think they share a lot of common interests. They are both very philanthropic and care about making the world a better place, and I’m very excited for them.”

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, 36, tied the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. The couple celebrated their wedded bliss with 600 guests at a lunch reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. A private reception for 200 attendees was held later that evening at Frogmore House.

