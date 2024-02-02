Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon take over Netflix with several upcoming projects already in the works.

“They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Reigg, Netflix’s VP of Unscripted and Documentary],” Bela Bajaria, the streaming platform’s chief content officer, said during the New on Netflix press event on Wednesday, January 31, per Hello! magazine. “And they actually have, like, a bunch of development.”

According to Bajaria, Harry, 39, and Meghan 42, are also developing a feature-length movie and a scripted series.

“All very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows,” Bajaria added. “But yeah, the movie’s great.”

Related: All of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Business Deals Since They Exited the Roy... Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept themselves busy with a variety of individual and joint projects since their royal exit. The couple made headlines in 2020 when they officially announced their plans to step away from their roles as senior working members of the royal family. That same year, Harry and Meghan created their […]

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex inked a multi-year deal with the streamer in September 2020 to create original content shortly after they stepped down from their duties as senior working royals. Harry and Meghan noted in a statement that they wanted to create content that “informs but also gives hope” through their Archewell Productions company.

Their first collaboration with Netflix was a six-part docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, which debuted in December 2022. The couple detailed their experience within the British family and their decision to leave their duties behind. Heart of Invictus, which highlighted Harry’s Invictus Games for wounded veterans, was released in August 2023. The pair are also working on a film adaptation of Carley Fortune’s romance novel Meet Me at the Lake.

“The story really spoke to the Sussexes and has a lot of parallels to their own life,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2023 after the twosome secured the film rights to Fortune’s book. “Harry and Meghan both think it’s the perfect choice.”

Meet Me at the Lake is a second-chance love story between Fern Brookbanks and Will Baxter, who initially met at the wrong place and time. Though they only had a single day together, Fern and Will had an undeniable chemistry that persisted when they reunited a decade later.

Related: Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Deal The next step! After stepping away from their royal duties in March 2020 and making the move to California, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made another giant move: Netflix. In September 2020, the couple, who married in 2018, signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to create original content including documentaries, movies, series and children’s programming. […]

Meghan was previously attached to executive produce an animated children’s series, titled Pearl, alongside David Furnish for the streamer about an adventurous little girl. Plans were scrapped in 2022.

Meghan initially rose to fame as an actress, retiring in 2018 when she married Harry. One year after welcoming son Prince Archie in 2019, she and Harry relocated from England to California, where daughter Princess Lilibet was born in 2021.

Along with their Netflix deal, Meghan and Harry teamed up with Spotify following their royal exit, but the partnership ended last year. A second source told Us in December 2023 that the couple are hopeful to stage a Hollywood comeback, noting that Meghan is “100 percent more interested in directing and being behind the camera” than acting — but hasn’t ruled out a potential Suits reboot.

“Meghan’s been tight-lipped about potentially revisiting the series, but there’s hope that if the timing is right, something can be worked out,” the source continued, with a third insider noting she “would consider it.”

Meghan played paralegal-turned-attorney Rachel Zane on USA Network’s Suits between 2011 and 2018. She left the show ahead of her and Harry’s royal wedding. NBC recently gave the show’s creator, Aaron Korsh, a pilot order for a possible spinoff.