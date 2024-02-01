A whole new generation of suits could be coming soon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, February 1, Aaron Korsch was given a pilot order by NBC to produce the first episode of his Suits spinoff. The new show, titled Suits: L.A., will be set in the same universe as the OG Suits except set on the West Coast with a whole new cast of characters.

Korsch, 57, has been developing a companion series to Suits since October 2023. According to THR, it will follow former federal prosecutor Ted Black after a move from New York City to L.A.

“His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career,” a logline reads, per THR. “Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Korsch’s Suits originally aired on the USA Network between 2011 and 2018, following Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) working as an attorney despite not holding a law degree. Suits also starred Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Meghan Markle.

Suits wrapped in 2019, one year after Adams and Markle, both 42, left the show. (Markle retired from acting upon her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.) The program gained a new audience in 2023 after all eight seasons arrived on Netflix.

“It is having some [moment]. I’ve been traveling a little bit recently and I was in Italy and … it was so different than the first time around,” Adams said during a November 2023 appearance on the “About Last Night Podcast with Adam Ray,” noting Italian strangers repeatedly shouted “Mike Ross” at him during his visit. “People [were] going nuts in a way that it wasn’t when the show was on.”

He added at the time: “The degree to which it is successful right now is almost completely eclipsing the first time. It’s, like, the first run of it was the rehearsal for this, which I guess is, like, the power of Netflix.”

Adams, who explained that Suits was initially a “huge hit” with a “very select” audience, cited the SAG-AFTRA labor strike and the coronavirus pandemic as reasons for the show’s sudden popularity.

Adams reunited with Macht, 52, Rafferty, 51, and Torres, 54, at the Golden Globes in January and hinted at the possibility of a cameo in the spinoff.

“If I got the phone call, I’m ready to suit up again,” Adams told Variety on the red carpet. “I love the show, I love the character and I loved working with all these people.”