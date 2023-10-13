Suits may be coming back to television — but in a whole new way.

The popular legal drama, which originally aired on USA for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019, starred Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross, an associate working at a New York City firm without a license. The series also starred Meghan Markle prior to her marriage to Prince Harry.

Suits saw an unexpected resurgence over the summer after moving from Prime Video to Netflix, where the first eight seasons are currently streaming (Peacock hosts the entire series). In June, the show racked up more than 3 billion minutes of viewing between the two platforms, breaking a Nielsen’s streaming charts record for an acquired title.

“I always thought we were underestimated, but it turns out, even I underestimated #Suits,” series creator Aaron Korsh tweeted when the streaming record was announced. “It’s good to be the King.”

Given the show’s recent boom, it’s not too surprising that rumors of a potential reboot have been circulating. On Thursday, October 12, Deadline reported that Korsh is developing a Suits offshoot with NBCUniversal.

The project is not being billed as a revival, reboot or spinoff, but rather, an entirely new series that exists in the Suits universe. Thus, it will feature new characters — and a new cast — and be set in a different location than the original series. (Deadline reports that Los Angeles is being considered.)

A previous Suits spinoff was ordered by USA in 2019. Pearson, which followed attorney Jessica Pearson (played by Gina Torres), only ran for one season.

Following the Suits streaming surge earlier this year, producer Gene Klein told TVLine that he was expecting a revival to come about.

“I’ve mentioned to Aaron that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I’m expecting a call at some point,” Klein told the outlet in July. “But I’m not aware of any serious conversations. It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday.”

He also noted the potential difficulty in securing original cast members for a reunion, particularly Markle, 41, who played outspoken attorney Rachel Zane in the show’s first seven seasons. Markle’s departure was announced in November 2017 after her engagement to Prince Harry.

“I would assume that’s just not possible,” Klein said when asked if the duchess would return to the series.

Us Weekly has reached out to NBC for comment on the new series.