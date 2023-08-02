Suits wrapped up its final season nearly four years ago, but the show is suddenly popular again on streaming services — and some viewers are hoping a reboot is in the works.

Executive producer Gene Klein discussed the possibility in an interview with TVLine, saying that a revival wouldn’t shock him. “I’ve mentioned to [creator] Aaron [Korsh] that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I’m expecting a call at some point,” Klein told the outlet on Sunday, July 30. “But I’m not aware of any serious conversations. It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday.”

Klein went on to say that it might be difficult to wrangle the original cast members back for a reunion — especially Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane during the show’s first seven seasons. “I would assume that’s just not possible,” Klein said when asked whether thought the Duchess of Sussex, 41, would return.

Suits producers announced Meghan’s departure from the USA Network show in November 2017 after she got engaged to Prince Harry. Her story line wrapped up in the season 7 finale, with her character, Rachel, moving to Seattle with her husband, Mike (Patrick J. Adams).

“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter, right?” Meghan said during a joint BBC interview with Harry, 38, filmed shortly after their engagement. “I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”

Harry, for his part, said in his memoir, Spare, that he wasn’t a huge fan of Suits, mostly because he didn’t enjoy watching Meghan’s love scenes with Adams, 41. “It would take electric-shock therapy to get those images out of my head,” Harry joked in his tell-all, which hit shelves in January.

While Harry may not have been invested in the exploits of Pearson Specter Litt’s legal minds, he claimed that his brother, Prince William, was. According to Harry, the Prince of Wales, 41, and wife Princess Kate were “religious” viewers of the show. “All this time I’d thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph,” he joked.

William and Kate, also 41, seemingly aren’t alone in their fandom. Suits has been available to stream via Peacock for some time, but since the show debuted on Netflix in June, viewership numbers have been through the roof. For the week of June 29, Suits garnered a combined 3.1 billion minutes of viewing on the two platforms, marking a Nielsen streaming chart record for an acquired title.

“I was surprised,” Klein told TVLine when asked about Suits’ streaming success. “I’m very proud of the show. I, obviously, had a sense when I found out it was coming to Netflix [that] it would probably get another burst of viewing and that kind of thing, but I did not think this would happen. … People are sticking with it. It’s lovely.”