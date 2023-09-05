Patrick J. Adams poked fun at Suits‘ recent success on streaming by giving all the credit to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Eagle-eyed followers noticed on Sunday, September 3, that Adams, 42, updated his Instagram bio to read, “The guy from that show you’re watching on that app because that girl married that prince.” The change was a not-so-subtle reference to former costar Meghan’s marriage to Harry, 38.

Fans of the legal series were quick to point out Adams’ past bios where he took digs at his Suits role. The actor previously identified himself as “Gentleman, rogue, scholar, guy from Suits … just not in that order” in his Twitter bio. Adams later adjusted the last section to read “guy who used to be the other guy on that show about the lawyers.”

After Suits came to an end, Adams cut down his bio to simply read, “I was on that show once.” The USA Network series, which ran from 2011 to 2019, followed Mike (Adams) who talked his way into a job at a law firm even though he never attended law school. Meghan, 42, portrayed Rachel, a paralegal at the office who formed a connection with Mike.

The Duchess of Sussex filmed her final scene for Suits in 2017 amid her engagement to Harry. She departed the series, moved to the U.K. and married the Duke of Sussex in 2018. (Adams attended the royal wedding with wife Troian Bellisario.) They have since expanded their family with son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2.

In 2020, the couple made headlines when they announced that they were stepping back from their duties as working members of the royal family. In February 2021, Harry and Meghan confirmed their decision to not return to their senior roles and instead moved to California.

Adams, who remained on friendly terms with his onscreen love interest, defended Meghan in the aftermath of the surprising decision.

After Meghan was accused of bullying royal staffers in March 2021, Adams tweeted, “Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.”

Adams called out the “seemingly archaic and toxic” British royal family while reflecting on the severe harassment that Meghan received due to her relationship with Harry.

“It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world,” he continued. “But I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her.”

In the lengthy social media post, Adams discussed how “the hunt continued” as Meghan was pregnant with her and Harry’s second child at the time. “On any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family,” he wrote. “It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s [sic] newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to [flee] the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health.”

Adams concluded: “IMO, this newest chapter and its timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of [an] institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency. Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.”

Meghan, for her part, has addressed her experiences within the royal family while collaborating with her husband on their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. During the December 2022 doc, Meghan recalled the pair’s trip to Canada as they prepared for their royal exit.

“We had left Westminster Abbey, and then that was it. I had to go to the airport. We get on the plane. And it’s not the pilot — but whoever is sort of overseeing the crew — and he came and he knelt next to my seat and he took his hat off. I just remember looking at him, and he goes, ‘We appreciate everything you did for our country,’” she detailed. “It was the first time that I felt like someone saw the sacrifice [I made]. Not for my own country. For this country, that’s not mine.”

Meghan recalled breaking down when she arrived in North America, adding, “We landed and one of our security guards — who had been with H for so long and these guys were so wonderful — I just collapsed in his arms. [I was] crying. I was like, ‘I tried so hard.’ He goes, ‘I know you did. I know you did, ma’am, I know you did.’ Like, I tried so hard. And that’s the piece that’s so triggering because you go, ‘And it still wasn’t good enough. And you still don’t fit in.'”