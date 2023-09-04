Suits has made its resurgence thanks to streaming services, but when the show initially aired via the USA Network — from 2011 to 2019 — there were some major character departures that surprised viewers.

It might have taken a few seasons for Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) to admit their love for each other, but following season 7, the onscreen couple both decided to say goodbye to their roles.

Markle’s departure was more of a precautionary decision, according to the show’s creator, Aaron Korsh.

“What we decided to do [was to] say, ‘Look, I would rather have good things happen to Meghan in her life,’ which would likely mean her leaving the show,” he recalled to BBC in 2017 about her romance with Prince Harry. “So, let’s plan on that and it’s much easier to undo that, if it came to it, than to just plan on her staying forever and then finding out she’s going to go. And the only way to write a character out like that would be if they got hit by a bus or something.”

Of course, that’s not exactly what happened to the paralegal — there weren’t any crazy character deaths on this show.

Keep scrolling to uncover the most shocking character departures on Suits and find out how they left: