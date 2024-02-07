Prince William is speaking out after his father, King Charles III, was diagnosed with cancer.

“We really appreciate everyone’s kindness,” William, 41, said on Wednesday, February 7, while arriving at a gala for London’s Air Ambulance Charity.

William’s wife, Princess Kate Middleton , was not in attendance as she is still recovering from her own recent surgery.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday, February 5, that Charles, 75, was diagnosed with “a form of cancer” shortly after being treated for an enlarged prostate. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” read a statement shared via social media. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Related: King Charles III Through the Years: The Monarch's Life in Photos Prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III had been the heir apparent to the British throne for seven decades. Charles held the position longer than anyone in the monarchy’s history. While waiting for his ascension, he served his country as the Prince of Wales. After serving in the military and founding […]

The palace noted that Charles was “grateful” to his doctors “for their swift intervention” following his procedure. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the statement continued.

Charles’ diagnosis was shared with the public in order “to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the palace concluded.

News broke on January 17 that Charles would undergo a “corrective procedure,” putting his engagements on pause “for a short period of recuperation.” He arrived at The London Clinic on January 26 and was later discharged. On Monday, royal expert Omid Scobie reported that Charles did not have prostate cancer.

Charles’ hospital stay overlapped with Kate’s own. Kensington Palace revealed on January 17 that Kate, 42, had undergone a “planned” abdominal surgery, which was ultimately “successful.” She was expected to remain at the same clinic where her father-in-law was admitted “for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” per a palace statement.

Kate’s operation will likely keep her away from public responsibilities until Easter. William “canceled two out of the country appearances” in order to take on “more of the childcare duties” amid his wife’s recovery, a source told Us Weekly last month.

Related: A Breakdown of the Royal Line of Succession The royal line of succession has been shaken up and moved around — but where do members of the British royal family stand when it comes to their place in line to the throne? Queen Elizabeth II had been head of the Commonwealth since 1952 when she died in September 2022 at the age of […]

The royal couple share Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, and the kids have been lending a helping hand after Kate returned home from the hospital. “They’ve all made her some ‘get well soon’ cards along with some of her favorite snacks,” a second insider told Us. “Kate will still be healing for several weeks but is already eager to get back to work.”

While specific details about Kate’s surgery have not been made public, Us confirmed that the princess was not “in a coma” despite reports otherwise.

Kensington Palace shared another update on Kate’s health in late January following her hospital stay. “She is making good progress,” the statement added. “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for all the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”