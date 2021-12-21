Ready for more of motherhood! Two months after splitting from Randall Emmett, Lala Kent revealed she wants baby No. 2 without “another baby daddy.”

When “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast host Amanda Hirsch asked the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, on the Tuesday, December 21, episode whether she wants to expand her family after welcoming daughter Ocean, now 9 months, the Utah native replied, “I do [want more kids]. I think I’ll start depending on what my life looks like this year. I don’t want another baby daddy, so that we know.”

The reality star noted during the interview that she plans to “start figuring out options to have another” child.

The Give Them Lala author and Emmett, 50, announced in September 2020 that their first child together was on the way. (The producer previously welcomed daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 8, with his ex Ambyr Childers.)

“Today is my 30 birthday and I can’t think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys coming through your headphones and speakers,” the Bravo personality said during a “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast episode at the time. “I had the best gift given to me. My body also helped out too. I’m pregnant! … I’m, like, shaking right now, because I can’t believe it’s a real-life thing.”

Kent gave birth to their baby girl in March. Seven months later, Ocean’s parents called it quits amid rumors that the Florida native cheated on his then-fiancée.

“Every day I find out something new that makes me feel [like], ‘Lala, you were so disposable the whole time. You meant nothing. … You were a possession, a shiny object and nothing more,’” Kent said of their split in a podcast episode earlier this month. “I have to be OK with that. To learn the things that I learn and try my best to just keep my f–king mouth shut for my daughter, not say a word about what I know, it can become torturous. And I have to sit and say, ‘The universe will do its thing.’”

The Give Them Lala Beauty creator told Melissa Gorga the following week that her toddler helps her to stay standing, saying, “I wonder often where I’m getting strength from and obviously I see my daughter and I know exactly where my strength is from, but I’d be lying to you if I said that, you know, this whole experience hasn’t been traumatizing and it haunts me daily.”