Lucky in love! Beau Clark celebrated the first anniversary of his engagement to Stassi Schroeder by showing off her growing baby bump.

“Happy Anniversary to my Sweets! One year of Engagement! Can’t wait to be a parent with you 🥰,” the commercial casting director gushed via Instagram on Friday, July 31, alongside a photo of Schroeder, 32, cradling her bare bump in white lingerie.

The Vanderpump Rules alum confirmed her engagement to Clark in July 2019, more than a year after Us Weekly broke the news of their relationship in February 2018. “OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle. 💍,” Schroeder teased via Instagram at the time, highlighting her sparkly new ring.

Nearly a year after the pair hit their major relationship milestone, they crossed another off their list. Us exclusively confirmed in June that the couple is expecting their first child together as they pressed pause on wedding planning amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Next Level Basic author addressed the news herself later that month, revealing that she and Clark are having a little girl.

Schroeder and her fiancé’s baby news came days after Bravo axed her and three other cast members from Vanderpump Rules amid controversial claims of racial insensitivity. The New Orleans native and Kristen Doute were let go from the series after former costar Faith Stowers, the show’s only Black personality, revealed that they had falsely accused her of a crime and reported her to the police in 2018. Newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired for their history of using racist remarks online.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced,” Schroeder wrote in an apology on Instagram days before her firing. “I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person. … What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

In the wake of the scandal, Schroeder lost out on a number of business opportunities, including her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast. Despite the upsetting developments in her professional life, the reality star was thankful to have her partner by her side.

“Beau has been her rock throughout all of this and she’s been grateful to have his support,” a source said in June. “Professionally speaking, Vanderpump Rules and her podcast were her main priorities and she loved working on both.”