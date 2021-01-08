The perfect plan. Pregnant Lala Kent opened up about her and Randall Emmett’s future family plans while pregnant with their first child together.

“We’re just gonna make babies,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 30, told TooFab on Thursday, January 7, when asked about how she’d handle a possible second lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. “One more after this. Yeah, I think we’ll be good after that.”

The reality star’s fiancé, 49, is already the father of daughters London, 10, and Rylee, 7, with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers. In September 2020, the producer and Kent announced her pregnancy news.

“I’m, like, shaking right now because I can’t believe it’s a real-life thing,” the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast host said in an episode at the time. “I’m really emotional. … It’s very much happy tears.”

The following month, the pair found of the sex of their baby-to-be with a pink parachute. “It was a bit of an adjustment,” Kent exclusively told Us Weekly. “I saw my mom and I just bawled because I’m like, ‘I get to have that. I get a little mini Lala,’ which then started freaking me out,” the Bravo personality explained.

The Florida native chimed in at the time: “I feel like I’m really good with girls. And I feel like I’m old. If we had a boy, he would be Tarzan off the walls. And then this one would lose her mind when the Play-Doh was being thrown through the living room. Instead, now she’s going to get a little Lala and they can cuddle and watch movies and get their nails done.”

While awaiting their little one, Kent has been sharing her baby bump progress with her Instagram followers, from nude mirror selfies to bikini pics.

The Utah native has also been bonding with her future stepkids, whom she gushed to Teddi Mellencamp about in January 2020. “My life is forever changed, forever better for them,” Kent said during a “Teddi Tea Pod” podcast episode at the time.

When it comes to coparenting London and Rylee with Childers, 32, the Give Them Lala Beauty creator added that the key to success is putting “personal issues aside.” She explained, “Remember the one goal is to make these kids incredible human beings that can go out into the world and take it on, that’s all that matters.”

Emmett agreed, calling his dynamic with the You star “the most important thing” for his daughters.