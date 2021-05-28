Motherhood moments! Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent and more Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed babies in 2021 — and have shared breast-feeding pics proudly.

The Kentucky native first shared a photo of herself nursing her and Jax Taylor’s son, Cruz, in May 2021, one month after giving birth to the little one. “Momma’s tired, but I’m floating on that new mom adrenaline,” she captioned an Instagram Story selfie at the time.

Cartwright exclusively told Us Weekly that same month that breast-feeding was “definitely hard,” explaining, “It’s, like, around the clock, that’s for sure. Like, if you’re not feeding, you’re pumping. … There’s just so much that goes into it.”

The new mom added that the beginning was more difficult for her. “I could not tell if he was getting [any milk],” she told Us. “I know he only needed a small amount, but even now sometimes I get so worried. He’s, like, not fully satisfied because I can’t see how much is going into him. And it freaks me out a little bit. I love the bonding experience and stuff, but sometimes pumping and putting it into a bottle where I can physically see how much he’s getting, feels more [satisfying]. I’m trying to figure out what’s best for him right now. It’s super scary to say he might not be getting enough when he’s just on my breasts. I’m sure he probably is.”

As for Kent, the Give Them Lala author exclusively told Us in May 2021 that she was “prepared” for breast-feeding to not be an easy process — but her experience with daughter Ocean was “amazing.”

The Utah native said, “My mom had told me she wasn’t able to breast-feed because her milk wasn’t coming in. I wasn’t latching. So I knew right off the bat that breast-feeding was not something that you just get to do. … This whole thing is, like, a hit or miss. Sometimes it works out. Sometimes it doesn’t, which is why I find it so weird that people ask like, ‘Are you going to breast-feed?’ No. 1, I may not want to, because it can be very isolating. And No. 2, I hope I can.”

Keep scrolling to see more Bravo personalities nursing their little ones, from Stassi Schroeder to Scheana Shay: