Nursing her newborn! Lala Kent shared a sweet shot breast-feeding her baby girl, Ocean, on Sunday, April 18.

“I’m digging it all,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 30, captioned the Instagram selfie with her 1-month-old daughter. The Utah native nursed in bed while her fiancé, Randall Emmett, used his cellphone beside her in the social media upload.

The Bravo personality gave birth to her infant on March 15, and her life has “changed forever,” she wrote via Instagram the following week. The reality star added, “This little 5 lb 10 oz, sign of Pisces sent me into a world I can only explain as heavenly. No one could have prepared me for this kind of love. Ocean, you are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I am so honored to be your mama. My heart could just burst.”

The Give Them Lala author has been documenting her motherhood journey with her social media followers, from sharing pumping selfies to reflecting on Ocean’s birth.

“I feel emotional about it, because it’s over, and it was the most incredible experience of my life,” the Give Them Lala Beauty creator wrote via Instagram earlier this month of carrying Ocean. “From walking into Cedars, to getting induced, to the 6 a.m. cervix check and the nurse saying, ‘We are there,’ IT WAS THE BEST. I realize my page has turned into ‘Mom’ content. I’ll get back to being Lala one day, but right now my identity lies within Ocean. Like, who am I and how did I exist before her?”

Kent is also the stepmother of Emmett’s two daughters, London and Rylee, with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers. In May 2020, the filmmaker, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly that his fiancée treats his girls like her own.

“She, at her age, just stepped up,” the Florida native gushed at the time. “She has really been there for me as a partner, but also as a stepmom. I’m just very blessed that the girls just love her the way they do, and she loves them the way they do, and they have this bond.”

The “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast cohost was the second of many Vanderpump Rules stars to give birth this year. Stassi Schroeder’s daughter, Hartford, arrived in January, and Brittany Cartwright welcomed son Cruz on April 12. As for Scheana Shay, the “One More Time” singer is currently in the ninth month of her pregnancy.