Nursing her newborn! Lala Kent proudly showed off her breast milk in a Thursday, March 18, Instagram Story photo.

“Thirsty Thursday,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 30, captioned the social media upload. In the picture, the new mom pumped while holding up two bottles filled with breast milk.

The Utah native announced her daughter’s birth on Monday, March 15. “Ocean Kent Emmett,” the Bravo personality wrote via Instagram.

Her fiancé, Randall Emmett, shared the same hospital photo of Kent and their infant at the time, writing, “She’s healthy, beautiful and perfect like her mother.”

The couple received support from their fellow reality stars, including Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney. “Ahhhhhh so happy for you guys!!! Congrats,” the “One More Time” singer, 35, commented, while the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host, 34, wrote, “Beautiful mama! Love you! Proud of you!! Can’t wait to meet Ocean.”

Emmett, 49, is already the father of daughters London and Rylee with Ambyr Childers. He shared a photo of his eldest child meeting Ocean on Tuesday, March 16.

Before welcoming the newborn, the producer praised his fiancée for her close relationship with his girls. “My kids love Lala. She loves them like her own,” the Florida native exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in May 2020. “I’m so lucky. I take it for granted. A lot of mixed families, friends of mine that I know, struggle big time with maybe the stepdad or the stepmom or whatever it may be. The divorce in general or anything.”

The Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films cocreator acknowledged at the time that stepparenting is “not easy,” telling Us, “She, at her age, just stepped up. She has really been there for me as a partner, but also as a stepmom. I’m just very blessed that the girls just love her the way they do, and she loves them the way they do and they have this bond.”

Four months later, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child together. They shared the sex of their little one in September 2020 with a skydiving reveal.

Emmett “never thought for one second” that they were expecting a son. “I feel like I’m really good with girls,” he exclusively explained to Us in September 2020. “And I’m old. I feel like if we had a boy, he would be like Tarzan off the walls.”