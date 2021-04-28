Bonding with her baby! Scheana Shay breast-fed her newborn daughter, Summer, in a sweet shot on Tuesday, April 27.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 35, smiled down at her infant in the social media upload. Summer nursed while wearing a white shirt, diaper and matching hat.

The Bravo personality gave birth on Monday, April 26, sharing the news via Instagram the following day. “My heart is SO FULL,” the California native captioned a family photo with her partner, Brock Davies. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai. We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents!!!”

The Aussie, 30, commented on the social media upload: “What a woman. The love you have shown makes me feel I can move mountains for this family. I love you honey.”

The personal trainer described Shay’s “high-risk” birth in a post of his own. “@scheana was diagnosed with HELLP syndrome, a rare expansion of preeclampsia,” the former rugby player, who is also the father of two children from a previous relationship, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. “Baby mamma is doing great. Baby and daddy are holding down the room for mamma.”

Shay’s “blood pressure was extremely elevated” nearly 24 hours after her induction, she went on to explain on her profile.

“My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum. Until this morning, I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing,” she wrote. “Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here.”

The “One More Time” singer previously suffered a miscarriage in June 2020, announcing four months later that she was pregnant with her rainbow baby.

The “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host reflected on the pregnancy loss earlier this month. “To the baby I lost, thank you for showing me how badly I wanted to be a mom and I truly believe you will come back to me in my next pregnancy,” she wrote via Instagram. “To my rainbow baby girl, thank you for blessing me with the most amazing pregnancy I ever could’ve imagined. Not one day of morning sickness, filled with energy, and although the heartburn has been real, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I cannot wait to hold you in my arms, and I will always and forever protect you.”