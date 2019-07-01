Not so fast! Chris Martin’s rep has put an end to chatter that the Coldplay frontman was spotted locking lips with Dua Lipa at the 2019 Glastonbury musical festival weeks after he reportedly split from girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

“Contrary to reports in some press today, we would like to confirm that Chris Martin and Dua Lipa did not kiss at Glastonbury and are just friends,” the rep told the Daily Mail. “They were both in the same area of the festival with a larger group of friends.”

Martin and Lipa’s rumored rendezvous comes less than a month after multiple outlets reported that the “Something Just Like This” crooner and the Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 29, ended their nearly two-year relationship. Lipa, 23, meanwhile, recently split from boyfriend Isaac Carew after 18 months of dating.

Prior to his relationship with Johnson, Martin was married to Gwyneth Paltrow for 10 years before calling it quits in March 2014. The former spouses share daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, and remain on good terms.

In April, the Goop founder was spotted catching up with Johnson while at writer Derek Blasberg’s 37th birthday party in Los Angeles. The following day, Blasberg shared an Instagram picture that showed him sitting at a table with Paltrow and Johnson.

“Consciously throupling,” the CNN Style host captioned the picture with a play on Paltrow and Martin’s split, in which they famously announced they were “consciously uncoupling.”

“Gwyneth is happy if Chris is happy,” a source told Us Weekly in January of Paltrow’s feelings about the Grammy winner and Johnson dating. “She only wants the best for him … She trusts his judgment and knows he’s smart about his decisions and who he spends time with. She leaves it at that. She doesn’t scrutinize his choices or who he dates.”

Paltrow, meanwhile, has since moved on with TV producer husband Brad Falchuk. The couple wed in September 2018.

