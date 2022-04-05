Clapping back. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) reacted to rumors that she is pregnant with her and Justin Bieber’s first baby after wearing a flowing gown to the Grammy Awards.

“I’m not pregnant leave me alone,” the model, 25, commented on a Monday, April 4, Instagram post claiming fans were “convinced” she and the singer, 28, are expecting.

The Arizona native wore a silk Saint Laurent gown to the Sunday, April 3, awards show, pairing the dress with a loose braid and layered silver necklaces. Her husband sported an oversized Balenciaga suit, accessorizing with black sunglasses and a pink beanie.

Morgan Stewart, who is the mother of daughter Row, 13 months, and son Grey, 1 month, called the speculation “so f–king annoying” in the comments. Another user joked, “OK but we’re not gonna speculate about Justin being pregnant? In that oversized suit??”

The pair’s red carpet appearance came nearly one month after Hailey was hospitalized for “stroke-like symptoms.”

The Drop the Mic host “suffered a very small blood clot in” her brain, she told her Instagram followers last month, calling the experience “one of the scariest moments” of her life.

“My body passed [the clot] on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” the former ballerina concluded in the March social media upload. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Justin was “worried sick” about his wife and “spending every moment” at her side.

“It’s kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs. You can’t really control much,” the Grammy winner said during a Denver, Colorado performance following the health scare. “Most of you probably know or have seen the news about my wife … but she’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong. It’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palms of his hands, and that’s a good thing.”

The couple wed in September 2018 in New York, tying the knot again in front of family and friends in South Carolina the following year. While the songwriter has spoken candidly over the years about wanting to start a family soon, Hailey told WSJ. Magazine in January that she “definitely” doesn’t see herself having kids this year.

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married,” she explained at the time. “Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?”

