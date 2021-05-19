One week after her engagement, Porsha Williams is clapping back at pregnancy rumors.

“I’m not pregnant,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 39, told her Dish Nation cohost Gary Hayes on Tuesday, May 18. “Is this what you want, Gary? I’m not pregnant. This is not a shotgun wedding.”

The reality star revealed on May 10 that Simon Guobadia proposed to her after one month of dating. (The SIMCOL Petroleum founder, 56, was previously married to the Bravo personality’s costar Falynn Guobadia from June 2019 to January 2021.)

“We are crazy in love,” Williams wrote via Instagram at the time. “I know it’s fast, but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

The reality star noted that she and Falynn were “not friends,” explaining, “For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them. … Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

In a post of his own, Simon opened up about the “happiness” he and his fiancée had found. “I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some,” he wrote via Instagram. “We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other.”

On Tuesday, the Platinum Weddings alum gushed about their “very, very special” engagement, adding, “I’ve been waiting for a love like this and God answered my prayers … and I wasn’t going to deny it when it was smacking me dead in my face.”

Williams was previously engaged to Dennis McKinley, and the former couple share daughter Pilar, 2. She called her ex “respectful and supportive” in her Instagram reveal, elaborating on this to Hayes, 40.

“[We’re] just being grown adults and being mature and wanting to do the best thing,” Williams explained of their cordial coparenting dynamic.

As for Falynn, the Florida native told Us Weekly in a statement that she was focusing on “finalizing [her] divorce and healing.”

In August 2019, Williams told her Dish Nation cohosts that she planned to give her toddler a sibling. “Be fruitful. That’s what you’re supposed to do,” the New Celebrity Apprentice alum said at the time. “Have as many kids and multiply. Have as many kids as y’all want, and y’all can afford. … My thing is, I, at least, want [Pilar] to be able to sit up on her own. … I’m an old horse. I’ve got maybe one more good one in me. It could be twins.”