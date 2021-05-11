Get ready for season 14. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is engaged to Simon Guobadia, the estranged husband of her costar Falynn Guobadia, after just one month together.

Williams, 39, confirmed that she and Simon are dating in an Instagram post shared on Monday, May 10. “Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love,” she wrote. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

A few hours later, Simon, 56, announced the pair’s engagement via Instagram. “I’d like to seize this opportunity to thank every well wisher of Porsha and I, whether via phone, text or DM,” he wrote early on Tuesday, May 11. “You affirm my [belief] that finding love is possible for everyone who genuinely seeks one. Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey.”

The film producer also shared a photo of Williams’ large engagement ring. “We travel this road not lightly considering we have being in relationships that have thought us to want and do better for ourselves,” he continued. “I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other.”

Falynn, 31, announced her split from Simon just last month. “After two years of marriage and five years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” she wrote on April 22. “We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children. This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.”

The couple wed in 2019 after three years of dating. Falynn is mom to three children from a previous relationship, while Simon is dad to five kids.

Williams was previously married to Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013. She also shares 2-year-old daughter Pilar with her ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley. “Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ,” she wrote in her post announcing the engagement. “Two black men stepping up and being amazing people — let’s praise them!!!!”

She also addressed her relationship with Falynn and the status of the Guobadias’ divorce proceedings. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled,” she wrote. “Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”