Rooting for love! Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey hope costar Porsha Williams will be able to find happiness amid her tumultuous relationship with Dennis McKinley.

Williams, 39, and the entrepreneur welcomed daughter Pilar Jhená (a.k.a. PJ) in March 2019, three months before calling off their engagement. In December 2019, one month after Williams claimed McKinley had been unfaithful during her pregnancy, the reality star confirmed that they were “re-engaged” and still have plans to tie the knot.

With the season 13 premiere of RHOA on the horizon, Burruss, 44, tells Us Weekly exclusively that she only wants the best for her costar and her growing family.

“Of course,” the Masked Singer alum explained. “That’s their real lives. It’s like we’re watching it on TV [as] if it’s a soap opera or something [but it’s] their real life. So, of course, I’m hoping that it works out for the best for them, you know? I mean, they have this beautiful little girl … It would really be great if they could figure it out and make it work.”

Bailey, 53, also has high hopes for the longtime on-again, off-again couple despite her own “ups and downs” with Williams.

“My husband [Mike Hill] and Dennis, they’ve gotten really close,” the Alabama native tells Us. “Porsha and I, you know, we always come together. … We’re in a great place. Mike and Dennis are good friends. … I’ve just never seen her look happier. It just seems to work until it doesn’t work.”

Bailey and Hill, 50, exchanged vows during a lavish ceremony in Georgia in October and the wedding promises to be a major plot point on the upcoming season of RHOA. Now that she has a happy ending of her own, the For Love or Money actress is hoping that Williams is next in line.

“They were supposed to get married around the same time we did, so hopefully they’re next,” Bailey says of the couple, adding that she thinks baby No. 2 will be on the way for them soon. “I would love to see a couple of other little PJs running around.”

Williams, for her part, has also expressed a desire to give her daughter a sibling sooner rather than later.

“We are talking about it and if it does not happen by PJ’s birthday or by June, my birthday next year, then it won’t be happening,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum said during Dish Nation episode just nine months after giving birth. “If it happens, it happens. I don’t really have to try. Just lay there.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Sunday, December 6, on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.