Setting the record straight! Porsha Williams clarified that she is not pregnant after her recent hospitalization.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 39, posted a photo of herself surrounded by flower bouquets and stuffed animals on Sunday, November 15, writing, “Thanking God for everyday ! Thank you for the blessings seen and unseen, past and future! Thank you Mommy for my yummy breakfast.”

When an Instagram user commented, “You and your unborn baby in my prayers,” the reality star replied, “Ma’am, I am not pregnant.”

The Bravo personality got home from the hospital on Saturday, November 14, and told her social media followers to “prioritize” their health. She explained via Instagram: “You can’t just go and go. If you don’t God will sit you right in down and make you figure it out. Road to recovery.”

The Georgia native became a mom in March 2019 when she welcomed her and Dennis McKinley‘s daughter, Pilar Jhená (a.k.a. PJ), now 19 months.

Nine months after giving birth, Williams shared her ideal timing for baby No. 2 during a Dish Nation episode, saying, “We are talking about it and if it does not happen by PJ’s birthday or by June, my birthday next year, then it won’t be happening. If it happens, it happens. I don’t really have to try. Just lay there.”

The Pursuit of Porsha author’s first pregnancy was “rough,” and McKinley, 40, linked his on-again, off-again fiancée’s postpartum depression to his November 2019 cheating scandal.

“Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing that a man wants to do. And after PJ got here, postpartum was very real,” he said on Dish Nation the following month. “We cried together, like, every night. That’s not a good enough ‘why,’ but that’s the ‘why.’ It was a poor decision and it was a selfish decision. I made a mistake, I cheated. I’ve done my best to let Porsha know that I love her and I’m remorseful and apologetic. The priority for me is the baby.”

McKinley was spotted flirting with four women in January, and Williams asked fans to “pray for” their family during a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance later that same month. “I think every relationship is a work in progress,” she said. “We have a daughter together.”