



Porsha Williams went through a roller-coaster of emotions on The Real Housewives of Atlanta after finding out that her fiancé,, had allegedly cheated on her while she was pregnant with their now-7-month-old daughter, Pilar.

During the Sunday, November 10, episode, the Bravo personality, 38, revealed that she and the Detroit Equities CEO, 39, went to therapy in an attempt to work through their relationship woes. She claimed he admitted during one session that he had been unfaithful to her.

“After I heard what I needed to hear, I got up and stormed out,” she said. “At that point, I didn’t want to hear anymore because, for me, I had just heard my fiancé say that he actually had sex with someone while I was carrying our child. I didn’t want to hear anything else. There was nothing else I needed to hear, nothing I needed to say. I didn’t need to know the reasons. I didn’t need to know anything else.”

Williams debuted her relationship with McKinley in June 2018. Three months later, she announced that she was pregnant with their first child. The couple got engaged that September and welcomed Pilar in March. Us Weekly confirmed the news of their breakup in June.

At the time, the entrepreneur denied cheating on the Dish Nation cohost, calling the allegations “false and slanderous” in a statement to Us.

Williams revealed on Sunday’s episode that McKinley took back her 13-carat engagement ring and moved out of her house after their split. However, they got back together within a matter of weeks.

“I literally wish I could wake up and [have] somebody could be like, ‘It was a dream, it didn’t happen,’” she said during the episode. “The movie keeps playing in my head. I keep playing all of these moments. We’re, like, creating a real family, and just to think it wasn’t real is really hurtful.”

The pair appear to be on better terms these days. Williams, who was previously married to former NFL player Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013, told Us exclusively in October that she and McKinley are “going day by day rebuilding our relationship and making sure our foundation is where we want it to be to have a strong family.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.