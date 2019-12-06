



Baby makes 4? Porsha Williams revealed the one condition that would get her to have baby No. 2 with Dennis McKinley.

“We are talking about it and if it does not happen by PJ’s birthday or by June — my birthday next year — then it won’t be happening,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, said while answering fan questions during a recent episode of the radio show, Dish Nation. “If it happens, it happens. I don’t really have to try. Just lay there.”

Both McKinley, 39, and Williams previously expressed their desire for a second baby shortly after the on-off couple reconciled from their brief split in June. The pair had called it quits over the summer when the businessman was accused of infidelity by YouTuber Latasha Kebe. At the time, McKinley denied the allegations in a statement made to Us Weekly.

“These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family,” he said at the time. “My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe (aka Tasha K.) to create more false accusations.”

The Bravo star gave birth to the pair’s daughter, Pilar Jhená (a.k.a. PJ), in March. When the reality TV duo initially found out they were expecting their first child together, they quickly got engaged — only to call off the nuptials as the alleged cheating scandal came to light. Us confirmed in August that the pair had reunited when Williams was spotted wearing her engagement ring during an interview.

During a recent appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the RHOA star was all smiles as she discussed her on-again wedding plans.

“It will be next year, but we don’t have a set date yet,” Williams told host Andy Cohen on Sunday, December 1. “We are re-engaged … We’re working on our family. It takes time. I love him, and he loves me, and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do.”

The “Flatline” singer was previously married to former Pittsburgh Steelers player Kordell Stewart before their 2013 divorce.