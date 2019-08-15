



Back on board! Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley reconciled earlier this month after their June split and are ready to try for another baby.

“We trying to work on No. 2, like, later [today],” the entrepreneur, 39, admitted on the Thursday, August 15, episode of Dish Nation. “We going right back in.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, who gave birth to their 4-month-old daughter, Pilar, in March, added, “I always say, if you are married, go [ahead], be fruitful. That’s what you’re supposed to do. Have as many kids and multiply. Have as many kids as y’all want, and y’all can afford. … My thing is, I, at least, want [Pilar] to be able to sit up on her own. … I’m an old horse. I’ve got maybe one more good one in me. It could be twins.”

McKinley reassured her that Pilar would be “walking and running” before their second child arrived. “I’m just trying to run them until Porsha gets tired,” he went on to say.

Us Weekly confirmed that the couple, who split in June, were back together on August 5. The reality star was spotted wearing her engagement ring during an interview with Us and brought the Detroit native on a cast trip.

This came after the Bravo personality briefly unfollowed her fiancé on Instagram following infidelity allegations that he denied. “These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family,” he told Us in a statement at the time. Williams went on to take a Florida vacation with her daughter — and without McKinley — over Father’s Day weekend.

The “Flatline” singer was previously married to former NFL player Kordell Stewart before their 2013 divorce.

