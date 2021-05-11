Focusing on the future. Falynn Guobadia is choosing peace after her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, announced his engagement to her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Porsha Williams.

“I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support,” Falynn, 31, told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, May 11. “At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.”

Williams, 39, revealed on social media about her surprise engagement on Monday, May 10.

“Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love,” she wrote via Instagram. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

The reality star added an update about her relationship with Falynn, who confirmed her split from Simon, 56, in April.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives,” Williams said.

Simon followed up with his own confirmation of the news.

“I’d like to seize this opportunity to thank every well wisher of Porsha and I, whether via phone, text or DM,” he wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. “You affirm my [belief] that finding love is possible for everyone who genuinely seeks one. Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey.”

Simon included photos of the happy couple and offered a close-up look at the Dish Nation host’s engagement ring.

“We travel this road not lightly considering we have being in relationships that have thought us to want and do better for ourselves,” he continued. “I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other.”

Less than one month prior, Falynn announced that she and Simon were going their separate ways.

“After two years of marriage and five years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” she wrote on April 22. “We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children. This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.”

The couple wed in 2019 after three years of dating. Falynn is the mother of three children from a previous relationship, while Simon is the father of five kids. Meanwhile, Williams was previously married to Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013. She also shares 2-year-old daughter Pilar with her ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley.

Since her split, Falynn has continued to focus on herself and share inspirational quotes on social media.

“One of the toughest traits of being a woman is how tenacious we are. Even to those who are undeserving,” she captioned a sultry photo of herself via Instagram on Saturday, May 8.

Williams, for her part, has been engaging with positive messages from fans about her big news. After someone on Twitter suggested that Williams should have her wedding filmed for Bravo, the New Celebrity Apprentice alum replied with a simple, “Maybe.”