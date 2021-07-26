Standing up for herself. Brittany Cartwright addressed comments on Sunday, July 25, that she looked pregnant at the Midnight in the Switchgrass premiere six days prior.

“I keep seeing comments that I look pregnant here, well guess what? I probably do — I just had a baby three months ago and my body is healing and I’m working hard to get back in shape,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, captioned a red carpet photo with her husband, Jax Taylor, via Instagram Stories. “Every body is different, every pregnancy is different. I’m so proud of this body. It gave me the best blessing I could ever imagine. And on top of it all, I felt great this night.”

The Kentucky native’s former costar Lala Kent posted the same photo to her own account, writing, “PREACH QUEEN. You create human life. You’re [sic] body is not only beautiful, it’s amazing. YOU LOOK FINE AS HELL.”

Cartwright gave birth to her and the 42-year-old Michigan native’s son, Cruz, 3 months, in April. The following month, the new mom reflected on the social media criticism she received amid her pregnancy.

“When I was pregnant, I got so many mean comments about what my weight gain was,” Cartwright exclusively told Us in May. “I was being heavily compared to Stassi [Schroeder] and Scheana [Shay] and Lala. … I’ve always been bigger than them, but my weight has always fluctuated and stuff. So it was just hard to see all those comments about my weight stuff when I was healthy and the baby was healthy.”

She added at the time that she “definitely cried a lot,” saying, “You’re already so emotional. And then, like, I was in [coronavirus] quarantine, I was home, so I was looking at my phone more than I should have. … There were times when it made me ashamed of how I looked, and I shouldn’t have felt like that.”

Six months prior, the then-expectant star slammed Instagram trolls commenting on her budding bump. “Some of y’all are just sad and I wish you happiness someday,” she wrote in November 2020. “I’m going to enjoy my pregnancy no matter what the trolls say.”

Cartwright has been documenting her workouts via Instagram, sharing a gym mirror selfie on July 16.

In May, the former Bravo personality exclusively told Us that she had a “long journey” ahead of her to reach her pre-baby weight. “I have friends like Lala, who literally looks like she doesn’t have a baby two days later. I mean, she is a freaking queen,” Cartwright said at the time. “I don’t even know how, but my body is completely different.”