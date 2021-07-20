GNO! New moms Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright documented their night out on Monday, July 19.

The Vanderpump Rules stars attended the premiere of Kent’s fiancé Randall Emmett’s latest movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. The Bravo personalities showed their formal looks on their Instagram Stories, from Cartwright’s red wrap dress to Schroeder’s black coat.

“So excited for this,” Kent, 30, who is the mother of Ocean, 4 months, captioned a photo of herself in a sparkling gown. “Premiere night.”

As for Cartwright, 32, the Kentucky native shared selfies from her “mama’s night out” with Schroeder, 33, and Shay, 36. Kristen Doute joined her as well.

2021 has been a big year of baby news for the reality stars. Shortly after Kent welcomed Ocean in March, Cartwright and Shay gave birth to son Cruz, 3 months, and daughter Summer, 2 months, respectively. Schroeder’s daughter Hartford, 6 months, arrived in January.

Cartwright exclusively told Us Weekly in May that they all talk “daily” in group chats.

“I have one with me, Stassi and Lala that’s called Mom’s Squad and then another with me, Stassi, Lala and Scheana that’s MILFs,” she told Us at the time. “We all just bounce things off each other. It’s kind of like, ‘I just went through this.’ It’s perfect. Honestly, we’re a lot closer. And even, like, Scheana and Lala and Stassi, they’re talking and stuff and they’ve had their issues. So being a parent just puts your priorities in check.”

Kent confirmed to Us that same month that she and Shay were having “very mommy-oriented” conversations after their previous feuds.

“I check in on her, she checks in on me,” the Give Them Lala author said in May. “I just can’t help but look at her and be like, ‘I love you. So, can we stop the nonsense? Why do we keep attacking each other?’”

While Cartwright and Schroeder were both cut from the Bravo show in 2020, Kent and Shay’s babies will be included in season 9.

“Ocean and Summer Moon are big, big stars. They are just the biggest stars of Vanderpump Rules now,” the Utah native told David Yontef in a Monday podcast episode. “When I got her little like work thing, her work permit, I was like, ‘Holy s–t, this is crazy.’ … Ocean has a work permit already.”

Keep scrolling to see the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast cohost celebrating Emmett’s film with her friends.