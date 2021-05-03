Waving the white flag? After publicly ending their friendship last year, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are back in contact.

“We have [been talking], and it’s very, like, mommy-oriented,” the Give Them Lala author, 30, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her book’s Tuesday, May 4, release. “I check in on her, she checks in on me.”

While the Utah native recognizes that she and the “One More Time” singer, 35, have had their “issues,” she told Us, “I just can’t help but look at her and be like, ‘I love you. So, can we stop the nonsense? Why do we keep attacking each other?’”

Kent and Shay, who are the mothers of Ocean, 1 month, and Summer, 1 week, respectively, had a “nonexistent” relationship in December 2020.

“I haven’t spoken to her,” the Give Them Lala Beauty creator told Andy Cohen of her Vanderpump Rules costar at the time. “I know she’s also having a baby, so I wish her all the best.”

The Bravo personalities’ feud began in September 2020 when the California native accused Kent of not supporting her following her miscarriage three months prior.

“Anybody wondering my thoughts on @scheana ‘dragging’ me,” the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast host subsequently wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m not tripping too hard. … She would rather focus on me ‘not being there for her’ than the fact that her man, [Brock Davies], said he was working, turned his phone off and went golfing that day. Weird how that was just glazed over.”

The following month, Shay said during a “#NoFilter With Zack Peter” podcast episode that she had unfollowed Kent on social media and “never [saw having] a friendship with her again.”

She explained in October 2020: “Honestly, for the last three years, I felt myself forcing a friendship with her because every time she hurts me, she feels bad, she begs for my forgiveness — but it’s usually when there’s a camera in her face — and I forgive her! And then she does it again. And I forgive her. And then she does it again. And I’m, like, I haven’t wanted this friendship to continue for years. I just, I keep forgiving you. And at this point, I’m done. I’m checked out. I don’t have room for that type of fakeness in my life anymore.”

However, when Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett welcomed their baby girl in March, Shay commented her congratulations. “Ahhhhhh so happy for you guys!!” she wrote at the time.

Kent’s memoir, Give Them Lala, hits shelves on Tuesday, May 4.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi